SAMUEL BRIGHTMAN TILL JR.

PINEHURST — Samuel Brightman Till Jr, 94, of Pinehurst NC passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020 at his home. Sam was born June 26, 1926 to Samuel Till Sr and Iris Duke Lyon Till in Asheville, North Carolina.

Sam served in the Army in Europe at the end of WWII. When he returned he completed his degree in chemistry at Emory University. He spent his career as a chemist in the apparel industry.

He married Madeleine Hough in 1950 in Columbus GA, and they enjoyed 70 years together. After Sam retired in 1988, he and Madeleine traveled in the United States, Canada and Europe.

Sam was very generous with his time, serving many roles at First United Methodist Church, Rockingham, and at the food ministry Our Daily Bread.

Sam is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Madeleine; four daughters Celeste, Celia, Cindy, and Sally and their spouses; one sister Janie Till Trussell, and grandchildren Travis and Shelby.

Sam lived a long, full life and will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved him.

A private memorial was held in Pinehurst on Saturday, September 26. Memorials may be sent to First United Methodist Church of Rockingham, 410 E. Washington Street, Rockingham NC 28379 or to Our Daily Bread Christian Food Ministries, 400 E. Washington Street, Rockingham NC 28379.

Watson-King Funeral Home in Rockingham is caring for the family.



Published in Richmond County Daily Journal from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
