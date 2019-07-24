NEBO — Mr. Samuel Harris Wright, age 92 of Marion, North Carolina, passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019, at his residence with his loving wife by his side. He was born on September 06, 1926 in Richmond County, North Carolina.

Samuel's career began right after high school when he joined CSX Railroad. He Worked for the Railroad for many years, eventually drawing an early retirement. However, he missed the railroad, and went back to work. Samuel was known as a God-fearing Christian man, and a 32nd degree Mason, having been a mason for the last 67 years. He is described as a perfectionist, and had a belief that if you were going to do something, you should do it right the first time. In his younger days, Samuel enjoyed woodworking and carpentry in his spare time. He was also known as a talker. He loved to have chats about trains and the railroad. Especially his many travels with it. With CSX, he was transferred to Hollywood, South Carolina, Monks Corner, South Carolina, West Palm Beach, Florida, and to Florence South Carolina. Samuel loved to collect railroad memorabilia to remind him of his time on the railroad. Above all else, he loved his family. He had a special place in his heart for the ones he loved. He was known as someone that if you met him, you knew him, and you loved him. Among his nieces and nephews that held a special place in his heart, his wife Willie Reah McPeters Creson Wright also held a special place when they were married at Eastside Missionary Baptist Church in Nebo, in 2007.

Left to cherish his memory, are his wife of 12 loving years, Willie Wright; one daughter, Carolyn Locke (Fred), of Marion; one step son, Tommy F. Creson II (Sarah), of Marion; one grandson, Robert Locke (Teresa), of Erwin TN; two granddaughters, Traci McLaughlin, of Orlando FL, and Shelley Tucker (Rev. Gary), of Charleston SC; nine great grandchildren, Megan, Chelsea, Ashley, Bridgett, Angela, Rachel, Allen, Jordon, and Ryan; Three great-great grandsons, and four great-great granddaughters. He also leaves behind six step grandchildren, Carrie, Katherine, Emma Lee, Victoria, Charlotte, and Nathaniel; and nieces and nephews Royal, Ann, Emily, Sylvia, and Dewayne.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m., on Thursday July 25, 2019, at Beam Funeral Service & Crematory in Marion North Carolina.

A graveside service with Masonic rights will be held at the Mary Love Cemetery, in Hamilet, North Carolina, on July 26, 2019, at 4:00 p.m.

In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the , 2900 N. Rocky Point Drive, Attn: Office of Development, Tampa, FL 33607

The family would like to give special thanks to Hospice of the Carolina Foothills, for their wonderful care and loving attitude.

