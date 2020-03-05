SAMUEL LEE BREEDEN SR.

HAMLET — Samuel Lee Breeden Sr., 69, formerly of Hamlet, NC, passed away unexpectedly on February 26, 2020 in Anniston, Alabama. Affectionately known as "Sam," he was born on March 17, 1950 in Scotland County, to the late Larry and Nicey Mae Bennett Breeden.

He attended Richmond County Schools and was a 1968 graduate of Monroe Avenue High School where he was a star basketball, football and baseball player.

Sam was drafted into the U.S. Army during the Vietnam era and served in the United States and South Korea. He attended Richmond Technical Institute in Rockingham, NC and a Drafting and Design School in Raleigh, NC, and graduated with a degree in Engineering. His career, which included business ownership and a five and a half year period on the Richmond County Zoning Committee, spanned more than 40 years.

As a proud Raider fan, Sam attended many Richmond Senior High School sporting events to support & coach his sons and daughters in their activities including basketball, football and track. In 2004, he started a coaching career that lasted for 12 years. During his tenure, he coached and mentored the Richmond Jammers from 2002-2014 and was the Assistant Coach of the Richmond Raiders Varsity Girls' Basketball team for one season in 2004. He also played a primary role in starting the county's first AAU Boys' Basketball team.

Sam gained national attention and was featured on various news outlets, including CNN for his valiant efforts in saving the lives of many victims, including his sister-in-law, from the Imperial Foods Processing Plant industrial fire in 1991.

His memory will be cherished by his devoted wife of 4 years, Joyce; 4 children, Angela (Angie) Nicole Breeden of Washington, DC, Andrea Antoinette Breeden of Charlotte, NC, Samuel (Sam) Lee Breeden Jr. (Katrina) of Wichita, KS and Brandon Orlando Breeden of Hamlet, NC; 2 stepchildren, Johnathan Curry of Talladega, AL and Jenekia Curry of Oxford, AL; 12 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

His legacy of love will live on through his 7 siblings, Wilbert Breeden of Hamlet, NC, Louis Breeden of Cincinnati, OH, Clara Walters of Indian Land, SC, Carolyn Reddick of Durham, NC, Anita Hall (Lewis) of Waxhaw, NC, Cecelia Dunlap (Robert) of Charleston, SC, Larry Breeden of San Antonio, TX and a host of devoted aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.

Public Viewing: Friday, March 6, 2020 from 12:00 – 6:00 p.m., Nelson Funeral Home at 1021 East Washington St., Rockingham.

Visitation: Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 12:00–1:00 p.m., New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 1596 E US 74 Hwy, Hamlet, NC.

Funeral: Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 1596 E US 74 Hwy, Hamlet, NC with the Rev. John Jackson officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.

The family of Sam Breeden would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to everyone who showered them with condolences, love and genuine expressions of kindness during his transition home.

Professional services have been entrusted to Nelson Funeral Home at 1021 East Washington St., Rockingham.