SAMUEL ROGER LILES

LILESVILLE — Mr. Samuel Roger Liles, 74, died Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Atrium Health Anson in Wadesboro.

He was born March 6, 1945 in Anson County, a son of the late John Mark Liles and the late Thomasina Martha Byrd Liles. He was retired from the CSX Railroad with more than 25 years of service.

Survivors include his children, Rodney Liles of Lilesville and Christie Liles of Wadesboro; his brother, John Liles of Lilesville and his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, 2019 in the Chapel of Leavitt Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Westview Memorial Park.

The family will greet friends from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at the funeral home.