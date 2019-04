SARA COVINGTON AUBRY

ELLERBE — Sara Covington Aubry, wife of the late William Kenneth Aubry, Jr., passed away peacefully on Monday, April 22, 2019. Sara was born on May 2, 1921 to the late Franklin and Ola Parsons Covington. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her daughter, Jeanne Aubry McMann and sisters, Lois C. Taylor and Geraldine C. Warner.

Sara was a homemaker. Her love and special talent for art was passed on to Sherry and Melissa. She was an active member of Ellerbe United Methodist Church.

Sara will be missed by her daughter, Sherry Aubry Harrell (Mac Harrell), grandchildren, Grover T. Rodgers (Annette), Walter McMann, Melissa Harrell, great-grandchildren, Cameron Rodgers, Brandon Rodgers and Ellery Inman, as well as her niece Glenda Taylor Stewart(David).

A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at the Ellerbe Cemetery. Sara will rest in peace with her beloved, Bill.