SARAH ALLEN CROUCH

ROCKINGHAM — Sarah Allen Crouch, 95 of Rockingham NC. Passed away July 25, 2020 in Rockingham. She was born October 13, 1924 in Burlington NC to Joseph and Lelia Allen. After being married for almost 76 years to Worth, and apart for just over a year, they are reunited. We know he was waiting at the beautiful gate for her to join him. Sarah was a homemaker for most of her life and loved taking care of her family. She left behind many loved ones to cherish her memories. A daughter; Pat Webb (Wesley) of Rockingham; A Son; Ken Crouch (Abby) of Portland OR; Granddaughter; Allison Carroll ( Jack III) of Hamlet and great grandson Jack IV, whom she adored. She was preceded in death by the love of her life Worth Crouch Jr, both of her parents, five sisters and two brothers.

A graveside service will be held Thursday July 30, 2020 at 10:00am. The service will be at Eastside Cemetery in Rockingham NC.

Watson-King Funeral Home in Rockingham is caring for the family.