SARAH DUNN BALDWIN

ROCKINGHAM — Sarah Dunn Baldwin started her new life with Jesus on November 2, 2019. Sarah was born on January 26, 1928 in Richmond County a daughter of the late Ben G. Dunn and Aggie Chriscoe Dunn. She was a loving wife, wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a member of Glenwood United Methodist Church. She was preceded n death by her siblings, Thomas Dunn, Carlton Dunn, Louise Dunn Dozier and Dewey Dunn.

She is survived by her husband of 70 years Ralph C. Baldwin, Sr.; a son Ralph C. Baldwin, Jr. (Lu Shep); a daughter Sharon Bailey (Roger); four grandsons, Michael Bailey (Tanya), Matthew Bailey (Reva), Adam Baldwin (Rachel), Neal Baldwin; great-grandchildren, Tucker Bailey, Tenley Bailey, Soffe Bailey and Drew Baldwin; a special niece Iris West and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am Tuesday, November 5, 2019 in the Mausoleum of Richmond County Memorial Park, with Pastor Joel Perry officiating. The family will receive friends following the service in the mausoleum.

Memorials may be made to 3rd Rock Church, P.O. Box 2379, Rockingham, NC 28379.