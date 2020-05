Or Copy this URL to Share

SARAH WHITLEY JOHNSONRALEIGH — Mrs. Sarah Whitley Johnson, 79, of Raleigh passed Saturday, March 16, 2020. A public viewing will be held Friday, May 22, 2020 from 12 p.m. until 3 p.m. Graveside service will be Saturday May 23, 2020 at 2 p.m. at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, Hamlet, NC with a Graveside viewing from 1 - 2 p.m.



