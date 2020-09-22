SAVANNAH ANNE LOCKLEAR

HAMLET — Savannah Anne Locklear "Bam Bam", 29, left her earthly home September 19, 2020, at her home in Hamlet NC. She was born April 26, 1991 to Elizabeth Ann Locklear and Larry Tunstall. Savannah was the Maternal granddaughter of Gayle Spivey and Gary Locklear and Paternal granddaughter of Gayle and Zan Tunstall. Savannah's life was gone to soon. She never met a stranger and would help anyone that she could, she put others before herself. Savannah had a smile that would light up a room. She enjoyed kayaking, fishing, coloring and most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Her heart overflowed with love for Madison. Savannah loved all children, being an Aunt brought her great joy. Left to cherish Savannah's memory are her mother, Elizabeth Locklear; siblings; Rebecca Locklear (Rick); Jessie Grant; Michelle Lammonds (Billy); Larry Tunstall Jr.(Jessica) Nieces and Nephews; Kenleigh; Brouton; Bladen; Jada; Maliyah-Jolee; Journee; Paige; Draven; Braden; Kayleigh and Chance; and a nephew that she was looking forward to meeting in late November, Legend. Special Aunt Tammy Locklear. She is preceded in death by her father, Larry Tunstall.

A memorial service to honor her life will be held Thursday September 24, 2020 at The Place of Grace Campus (252 School St. Rockingham, NC 28379) at 2:00pm with Rev. Gary Richardson officiating. Please remember to wear your mask and honor social distancing guidelines.

Due to the sudden and unexpected passing of Savannah, memorials can be made toward her funeral expenses.

Watson-King Funeral Home Rockingham is caring for the family.