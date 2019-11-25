SCOTT HOGAN

ROCKINGHAM — Mr. William Scott Hogan, Jr., 63, passed away Sunday, November 24, 2019 at First Health Hospice in Pinehurst. He was born October 8, 1956 in Richmond County, son of Janice Melton Hogan and the late William Scott Hogan.

Mr. Hogan was a mechanical engineering graduate of Richmond Technical Institute. He was employed at Clark Equipment, and then in sales with Lance and the Little Debbie Company. He was a member of Church of God of Prophecy in Rockingham. Scott enjoyed music and had an extensive Beatles collection. He loved sports, especially the Dallas Cowboys and NC State Wolfpack. Scott was a very giving person, enjoyed helping people, had a sense of humor, and loved to laugh.

Services will be conducted 2:00 PM Wednesday, November 27th at Church of God of Prophecy in Rockingham with Rev. Steve Gilmer officiating and interment following at Richmond Memorial Park. The family will have visitation Tuesday evening from 6 to 8 pm at Watson – King Funeral Home in Rockingham and other times at the home of Scott's mother, 132 Southwood Drive, Rockingham.

Mr. Hogan is survived by his wife, Cynthia Miller and her children, Michael and Brian Beers; his mother, Janice Hogan; siblings, Teresa (Allen) Hodges, Steve (Patricia) Hogan, and Kim Hogan; grandchildren, Austin, Jordan, Holden, Brayden, Kamryn, Landon, and Elise; great grandchildren, Trenton and Ariel; nieces and nephews, Courtney, Hillary, Madison, Mitchell (Toni), Holli (Justin), and William; great nieces and nephews, Liam, Jed, Lexi, Lily, Maelin, Noah, Chandler, and Leigha; sister-in-law, Lenora (O'Neal) Tickle; and Scott's dog, Momo. Scott was preceded in death by his father, William Scott Hogan and a grandchild, Dylan Murino.