SHELIA BROOMS RICHARDSON

HAMLET — Shelia Brooms Richardson, 68, of Hamlet, passed away, Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at Hospice Haven.

She was born in Richmond County, January 27, 1952, daughter of Dorothy Brooms.

Shelia loved her family and invested much of her quality time to make sure her children and grandchildren knew how to be independent. She loved to paint and crochet; making crosses and donating them to Hospice. She will be missed!

Visitation will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Harrington Funeral Home from 6:00-8:00 pm

At other times the family will receive friends at her daughter Tammy's home, 118 McDuffie Drive, Hamlet.

The Funeral will be at Harrington Funeral Home Chapel, Saturday, February 1. 2020, at 2:00 pm.

Burial will follow at Eastside Cemetery, Rockingham.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Larry Richardson; brother Mike Brooms and sister, Margaret Brooms.

Survivors include her daughter, Tammy Stewart of Hamlet; son, Rodney Richardson of Hamlet; brother, Wayne Brooms of Rockingham; granddaughters, Crystal Long and Kelly Parker both of Hamlet; five great-grandchildren; and special friend Robert Love.

Harrington Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Richardson Family.