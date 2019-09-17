SHERRY VETTER SHARPE

ROCKINGHAM — Sherry Vetter Sharpe, 68, of Rockingham, passed away, Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Hospice Haven.

She was born in Cape Cod, Mass. September 11, 2019 daughter of Carl F. Vetter, Jr. and Fern Kinney Vetter.

Sherry's visitation will be held at the First United Methodist Church, Hamlet, Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 10:00-11:00 AM with a Memorial Service to follow at 11:00 AM. Pastor Dan Blair will be officiating.

She is survived by her Husband, Reid Webb; father Carl F. Vetter, Jr.; daughter, Courtney Braddock of Hamlet; son Shawn Sharpe (Erika) of Conn.; brothers, Bobby Vetter of Mississippi and Steve Vetter (Kathryn) of Rockingham; sister Mary Horne (Bill) of Hamlet; and five grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Hospice Haven, 1119 Hwy. 1N., Rockingham, NC 28379

Harrington Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the family of Sherry.