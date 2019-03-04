SHIRLEY ANN COLLINS

ROCKINGHAM — Shirley Ann Collins, 78, of Rockingham passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Northam Cemetery with Rev. Brian Perry officiating.

Born Sept. 1, 1940 in Richmond County she was a daughter of the late Eddie and Beatrice Harris Collins.

Miss Collins worked for Sara Lee Hosiery, owned a pet sitting business, and was a member of Zion United Methodist Church.

She is survived by two brothers, Timothy Jack Collins of Greensboro and Frank Charlton Collins of Rockingham, and several nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made the at .

Watson-King Funeral Home in Rockingham is assisting the Collins family.