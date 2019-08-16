MOCKSVILLE – Mr. Silas Henry "Hank" Pryce, 75, of Sanford Avenue, died, Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at his home.

He was born on October 9, 1943, in Rockingham, to the late Robert Lee and Effie Owen Easterling Pryce. Mr. Pryce was an educator with the Winston- Salem/Forsyth County schools and the NC Division of Motor Vehicles.

He was a member of the Lewisville Masonic Lodge #434, a member of the Coast Guard Auxiliary and a Plank Member of Homeland Security. Mr. Pryce was also inducted into the Educators Hall of Fame at East Carolina University. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and showing others that he was a better "shot" than they were.

He also enjoyed the outdoors, especially the ocean and the beach. It was said by Dr. Jerry McGee of Mr. Pryce, "Certainly with the record of achievement Henry has as a classroom teacher, as a coach and later helping keep our students safe, he certainly deserves recognition and if there was a Hall of Fame for friends, Henry would be a member."

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a sister, Elaine Brown and a brother, Alva Pryce.

Survivors include two sons, Brad Pryce (Mary Katherine) of Clemmons and Greg Pryce of Winston-Salem; their mother, Millie Pryce of Clemmons; two granddaughters, Ashton and Taryn Pryce; a sister, Rachel Ellwanger (Bob) of Rockingham; a brother, Chip Pryce (Barbara) of Elon; his loving companion, Dorothy Lundy of Cameron; and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 17, at Eaton Funeral Chapel with Chaplain Loubelia Johnson and Mr. Art Collier officiating. Masonic rites will be conducted. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be considered for Well Care Hospice, 5380 US Hwy 158, Suite 210, Advance, NC 27006 or to East Carolina University Alumni Association, Mail Stop 305, East Carolina University, Greenville, NC 27858-4353. Online condolences may be made at www.eatonfuneralservice.com.