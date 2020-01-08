SOPHIA IRENE BROOME GUINN

ROCKINGHAM — Sophia Irene Broome Guinn, 86, passed away surrounded by family on Saturday, January 4, 2020. She was born in Rockingham, NC on October 10, 1933 to the late James Richard Broome and Ada Cornelia Chappel. In 1951 she married Charles Guinn and together they welcomed daughter Debora Charlene and son Lonnie Richard to their family. The Guinn family traveled the country as Charles served in the US Air Force, living in Colorado, California, Ohio, and Illinois - before moving back to be closer to family in South Carolina. In her 40's Irene went back to school to achieve her dream of becoming a nurse, taking care of the deserving residents in nursing homes, which she did well into her 70s.

She was preceded in death by her husband, son, and grandson Eugene "Jay" Guinn, brothers James and Wesley Whitaker, Harmon Broome and sister Mary Hatcher. She is survived by her daughter Debora Davis and husband Edward of Carolina Beach, NC, granddaughter Holly Fitzgerald and husband Michael, great-granddaughter Sophia of Wilmington, NC, sister Louise Holmstead and special niece Cathy McLean. Irene leaves behind many more family members and friends whom she truly cherished.

A celebration of the wonderful, happy and loving person she was will be held on Saturday, January 11 at 2pm at Oak Grove United Methodist Church 3609 Old Horseshoe Circle Wallace, SC.