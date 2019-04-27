STELLA LOUISE OATES WILSON

HAMLET — "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, will award to me on that day-and not only to me, but also to all who have long for his appearing." II Timothy 4: 7-8

Stella Louise Oates Wilson was born to the Union of the late Thomas and Margaret Louise Inzar Oates on July 5, 1950 in Robeson County, North Carolina. After a life filled with Joy and Gratitude, Stella received her wings on the morning of April 24, 2019 at UNC-Chapel Hill Hospital.

Stella was reared on the farm and loved the outdoors doing things such as fishing, working in the yard and other delightful things. She was the first in line, picking up beside the highway that her family chose to do in memory of their mother, father and brother Kevin.

Stella loved the Lord and people. She gave her heart to the Lord and joined Livingston Chapel Missionary Baptist Church at an early age. She worked in the church and enjoyed her role as Secretary of the Missionary Department and she loved singing and telling others about the goodness of the Lord. Stella treated everyone like royalty. Everyone was somebody in her eyes. She loved to cook cakes and pies for every function the church had. She just wanted everyone to have a taste of her cooking.

She had a life time friend, Catherine Matthews of Wilmington who always took time for Stella taking her with her to different concerts and family activities. She enjoyed attending other Churches and their services.

Stella will be greatly missed on the homestead, the Ghio Community and Livingston Chapel Church.

She was married to the love of her life, the late Teddy Louis Wilson. She was proceeded in death by her Father, Mother, Brother Kevin Oates and Brother Thomas Oates, III.

She leaves to cherish fond memories her son, William Thomas Oates (Erin) of Mebane; three beautiful granddaughters Faith Marie, Joy Allison and Lillianne; two loving and devoted sisters, Lella O. Jones (Billy) and Della O. Murphy (Willie) of the homestead; and one brother, Norman Ray Oates (Rosa) of Raleigh. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts, cousin friends and the Livingston Chapel Church Family.