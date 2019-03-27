STELLA PERRY MERCER

HAMLET — Stella Perry Mercer, 89, passed away March 26, 2019.

The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Watson-King Funeral Home in Hamlet.

A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday at Richmond County Memorial Park.

Born Dec. 29, 1929 in Laurinburg, she was the wife of the late Lee Mercer and was the youngest and was preceded in death by all of her brothers and sisters.

Mrs. Mercer is survived by two sons, Larry and wife Ann, Steve and wife Terry, form Hamlet, grandchildren, Marie Travis and husband, Jon, Ben Mercer, Daniel Mercer and wife Kacin, Carrie Ann and her friend Josh, and three great grandchildren, Zachary, Gabriel, and Joseph.

Memorials may be made to Richmond County Hospice Haven, 1119 Hwy 1, Rockingham, NC 28379.