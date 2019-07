STEPHANY H. BIGGS

DURHAM — Ms. Stephany H. Biggs, 51, of Durham, and formerly of Rockingham, passed on Sun. June 30, 2019 at her residence.

A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Union Baptist Church in Durham. A brief graveside will take place at 3 p.m. Monday at Richmond Memorial Park.

McNeill Funeral Home is serving the Hand- Biggs family.