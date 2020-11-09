STEPHEN BAILEY MEACHAM

HAMLET — Stephen Bailey Meacham, 72, of Rockingham passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at FirstHealth Richmond Memorial Hospital. Steve was born the son of Ernest Alvin Meacham and Kate Bailey Boyette.

Steve worked most of his adult life as a surveyor for the State of Texas before moving back to Richmond County after retirement.

Steve is preceded in death by his father, Ernest Alvin Meacham, stepfather SR Boyette and a nephew John Charles Nicholson, Jr.

Steve is survived by his mother Kate Bailey Boyette, his sister, Terri Meacham Nicholson (John) of Little River, SC, a niece, Tiffany Slechta(Paul), one great niece and nephew Grapevine, Texas.

Funeral arrangements will be private.

Memorials may be made to Richmond County Humane Society c/o Carolyn Herndon 23 East Hamlet Ave. Hamlet, NC 28345. Watson-King Funeral Home in Hamlet is serving the Meacham family.