1/
Stephen Bailey Meacham
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stephen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

STEPHEN BAILEY MEACHAM

HAMLET — Stephen Bailey Meacham, 72, of Rockingham passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at FirstHealth Richmond Memorial Hospital. Steve was born the son of Ernest Alvin Meacham and Kate Bailey Boyette.

Steve worked most of his adult life as a surveyor for the State of Texas before moving back to Richmond County after retirement.

Steve is preceded in death by his father, Ernest Alvin Meacham, stepfather SR Boyette and a nephew John Charles Nicholson, Jr.

Steve is survived by his mother Kate Bailey Boyette, his sister, Terri Meacham Nicholson (John) of Little River, SC, a niece, Tiffany Slechta(Paul), one great niece and nephew Grapevine, Texas.

Funeral arrangements will be private.

Memorials may be made to Richmond County Humane Society c/o Carolyn Herndon 23 East Hamlet Ave. Hamlet, NC 28345. Watson-King Funeral Home in Hamlet is serving the Meacham family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Richmond County Daily Journal from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved