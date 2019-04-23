SUE CAROLYN BROWN MASSAGEE

HAMLET — Sue Carolyn Brown Massagee, 85, formerly of Hamlet, passed away April 22, 2019.

The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 24th at Watson-King Funeral Home in Hamlet.

Born Dec. 22, 1933 in Wingate, she was a daughter of the late Paul and Bessie Rea Brown and wife of the late Jimmy Massagee.

Mrs. Massagee was a legal secretary, attended First United Methodist Church, and Fellowship United Methodist Church.

She is survived by two sons, Terry Massagee (Margaret) of Greensboro and Tyree Massagee (Wendy) of Hamlet, four grandchildren, Caroline Massagee, Claire Lanier, Katy Massagee, and A. J. Massagee.

Memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church, 300 Charlotte St., Hamlet, NC 28345 or to Richmond County Animal Advocates, P. O. Box 2652, Rockingham, NC 28379