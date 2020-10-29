SUSAN HIRSCH PARSONS

ROCKINGHAM — Susan Hirsch Parsons, 66, of Rockingham, NC, made her long-awaited entrance into heaven on October 24, 2020. She was the epitome of grace and an inspiration to all that were blessed to know her. Susan never met a stranger, always carried an infectious smile, treated everyone with dignity, and always put the needs of others ahead of her own. Her faith in God was something to be marveled. Despite years of battling cancer and other various health issues, Susan's faith in God never wavered. "It is well with my soul."

Susan was born in Miami, FL. She graduated from New Bern High School in 1972 and continued her education at Atlantic Christian College where she was a member of the Sigma Sigma Sigma sorority. Susan was married to Thomas Parsons on October 9, 1977; they were married 43 years. Susan worked as a Human Resources Manager for Elf Lubricants of Rockingham, NC and Trinity Rail in Hamlet, NC for much of her professional career. She enjoyed spending time with family, sewing, reading, gathering with close friends, attending Bible Study classes, and vacationing at the beach. She was a devoted member of the First Presbyterian Church in Rockingham, NC.

Susan is survived by her husband Thomas Parsons of Rockingham, NC; son Evan Thomas Parsons of Clemmons, NC and daughter Kelly Parsons Donham of Rockingham, NC; grandchildren Ava and Reid Parsons, Asher and Quinton Donham; siblings, brothers Kenneth Hirsch (wife Jamey) and Steve Hirsch (wife Jeanne); sister Judi Hirsch Kulinski.

Susan is preceded in death by her beloved parents Edward Hirsch and Ruth Dorfman Hirsch.

A memorial service for Susan will be held on a future date to be determined by the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Hospice in Rockingham, NC or the First Presbyterian Church of Rockingham, NC.

The family would like to thank Hospice of Rockingham, NC and Harrington's Funeral Home in Hamlet, NC for the care and regard which they have shown both Susan and her family.