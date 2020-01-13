SYBIL FLORENCE INGRAM

CHERAW, SC — Sybil Florence Ingram, 96, beloved aunt, neighbor and friend died Wednesday in Cheraw, SC.

Fiercely independent, she died in her cherished home. She was considered the "Mayor of Cedar Avenue."

She will be buried Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at noon at Chatham Hill Memorial Gardens in Cheraw. A celebration of life reception will follow at Kevin Lear on Main on 140 2nd St., Cheraw. All are welcome.

Sybil outlived her family: parents Florence Belk Ingram and Tom Laney Ingram, brothers T. Belk Ingram and Joe Ingram, sister Sudie Lou Taylor. Born in the country in a house her father built, she moved to town as an adult.

A proud graduate of the University of South Carolina, Sybil spent her career teaching junior high school algebra in Rockingham, NC. She was a dedicated lifeguard at Cheraw State Park.

Sybil loved to laugh, bake remarkable cheese straws, garden in her incredible yard, decorate, drink bloody marys and track the stock market. She was known for her cakes, pies, cookies, angel biscuits and bread-and-butter pickles. Reared a Baptist, she became an avid Presbyterian. She was a listener. She was a caregiver.

She is survived by her sister-in-law Shirley Ingram of Pawleys Island, SC; and many nephews and nieces: Belk & Vickye Ingram of Ponte Vedra Beach, Fl; Neal & Nancy Ingram of Gainesville, FL (sons Kenny & Thomas, daughter Erin); Murdock Taylor & Angie Lebitz of Cary, NC; Kenneth & Holly Taylor of Fuquay-Varina, NC (daughters Sarah & Katy); Sudie Taylor & Martha Johnson of Chapel Hill, NC; Steed Taylor & Nicolas Lesbros of New York City, NY; Margaret McConnell of Ravenel, SC (daughter Maggie); Molly & Matt Aftoora of North Chesterfield, VA (son Joe).

Memorials may be made to Mercy in Me Free Medical Clinic, PO Box 1684, Cheraw, SC 29520.

Miller-Rivers-Caulder Funeral Home (www.mrcfuneralhome.com) of Chesterfield, SC is serving the Ingram family.