SYPRASEUTH PHOUANGPHRACHANH

BISCOE — Sypraseuth Phouangphrachanh, age 43, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at FirstHealth Moore Regional in Pinehurst.

Bud was born in Laos on April 8, 1976 to Khounsey and Leuth Phouangphrachanh. He was a former police officer at Candor, was a 14-year veteran of the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, was a School Resource Officer at East and West Middle and High Schools, was a DARE officer, and enjoyed coaching tennis, wrestling, and football.

He is survived by his wife, Heather Marie Lemonds Phouangphrachanh, of the home; daughters, Madison Simms (Carlos) of Fort Riley, Kansas, Erica Lemonds and Kristina Lemonds, of the home; sons, Logan Phouangphracanh (Summer) of Vass and Aidehn Phouanghrachanh, of the home; parents Khounsey and Leuth Phouangphrachanh, of Rockingham; brothers, Sylavong "Steve" Phouangphrachanh (Noy) of Mt. Gilead, and Andrew Phouanghrachanh (Cindy); nieces and nephews, John, Bryan, David, Juliana, Branson, Trever, Hunter, and Wyatt; and one grandchild on the way.

Bud's body will lie for public viewing from 1:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m., Friday, April 3 and from 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Saturday, April 4, at Phillips Funeral Home in Star.

A private graveside service by invitation only will be held with the Rev. C.L. And Ariethia Wall officiating.

The Phouangphrachanh family is being served by Phillips Funeral Home in Star.