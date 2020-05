Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Terry's life story with friends and family

Share Terry's life story with friends and family

TERRY INGRAMROCKINGHAM — Mr. Terry Ingram, 60, of Rockingham, passed Saturday, May 16, 2020. A graveside service is set for Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Holly Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Rockingham. A public viewing is set for Friday, May 22, 2020 12 p.m. - 2 p.m.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store