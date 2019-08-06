TERRY WAYNE GIBSON

SHALLOTTE — Terry Wayne Gibson, 71, of Shallotte, formerly of Rockingham, died Aug. 4, 2019.

He was born in Richmond County on March 10, 1948, a son of the late William Vernon Gibson and Ruth Gibson Gibson.

He was retired from the Brunswick County Department of Social Services.

Surviving are his wife, Jackie Walters Gibson; sons, Robert Wayne Gibson (April) of Shallotte, and Bradley Wayne Gibson (Holly) of Little River, South Carolina; daughter, Lori Williams (James) of Rockingham; brothers, Tommy Gibson of Hamlet, and Keith Gibson of Carolina Beach; five grandchildren.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019 in Camp United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in Brunswick Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to services at the church.

The family request memorials be directed to Camp UMC Building Fund, 4807 Main St., Shallotte, NC 28470.