THADDAUS MUMFORD

HAMLET — Mr. Thaddaus Mumford, 71, of Hamlet, NC passed July, 23, 2020 at Caromont Health in Gastonia. A Graveside Service will be held Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 10am at Wayman Chapel Cemetery, 451 Ghio Rd. Hamlet, NC. A Public Viewing will be held Monday, July 27, 2020 from 12-3pm at Nelson Funeral Home, Rockingham, NC. In accordance with COVID-19 guidelines, mask are required and social distancing is encouraged to keep the family as well as our staff safe.