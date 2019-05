THOMAS HARRINGTON

ROCKINGHAM — Mr. Thomas A. Harrington, 67, of Rockingham passed at his residence on Monday, April 29, 2019.

There will be a public viewing held from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 4 at McNeill Funeral Home.

A funeral service will be conducted on at 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 5 at Greater Diggs A.M.E. Zion Church.

McNeill Funeral Home is serving the family.