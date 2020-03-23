THOMAS BURTON FORD

HILTON HEAD, S.C. — Mr. Thomas Burton Ford, 69, of Hilton Head, SC passed away peacefully Friday, March 20, 2020 at Hilton Head Hospital, under the care of Tidewater Hospice, with his family by his side.

He was born October 14, 1950, the son of the late Watson and Maxine Ford of Shinnston, WV. Mr. Ford retired from United Parcel Service after 34 years of committed service. He was an active member of the St. John's Masonic Lodge No. 24 in Shinnston, WV, the Ohio Valley Shrine Club in Parkersburg, WV, the Scottish Rite in Clarksburg, WV and the Shriners International. He was a member of Providence Presbyterian Church in Hilton Head, SC.

Tom, better known as "Poppy" by the grandchildren, was a caring and giving individual who enjoyed boating, fishing and spending time with his family and friends.

A private graveside service will be held this week at Marks Creek Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Hamlet, NC. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.

Surviving is his wife Terri Ford; Children Fred "Bo" Ford (Caroline) of Rockingham, NC, James "Jim" Ford (Michelle) of Hilton Head, SC and Matthew "Matt" Ford (Stephanie) of Hilton Head, SC; Grandchildren Haylee Ford, Olivia Ford, Annalisa Ford, Colt Ford, Emma Ford and William Ford; Brother Fred Ford (Jan) of Morgantown, WV and Sister Susie Davis of Shinnston, WV; Father-in-Law Thomas "Pap" Draper of Boardman, OH.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mayo Clinic, 4500 San Pablo Road, Jacksonville, Fla 32224 or Providence Presbyterian Church, 171 Cordillo Parkway, Hilton Head, SC 29928.

Watson-King Funeral Home in Rockingham, NC is serving the Ford family.