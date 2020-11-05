1/1
Thomas Ervin Arkle
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

THOMAS ERVIN ARKLE

ELLERBE — Thomas Ervin Arkle, 81, departed this life Tuesday, October 20, 2020, from his home in Ellerbe. A native of Barton, Ohio, he had been a resident of Ellerbe for a number of years and was a well-known antique dealer in the area.

Tom is survived by his wife, Doris Johnson Arkle of the home; two daughters, Gail Solis and Beth Russell; several grandchildren and great grandchildren and special friends, Jimmy & Lisa Hayden.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM Thursday, November 12, at Ellerbe First United Methodist Church with Rev. Elizabeth Polk officiating.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Richmond County Daily Journal from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved