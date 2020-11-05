THOMAS ERVIN ARKLE

ELLERBE — Thomas Ervin Arkle, 81, departed this life Tuesday, October 20, 2020, from his home in Ellerbe. A native of Barton, Ohio, he had been a resident of Ellerbe for a number of years and was a well-known antique dealer in the area.

Tom is survived by his wife, Doris Johnson Arkle of the home; two daughters, Gail Solis and Beth Russell; several grandchildren and great grandchildren and special friends, Jimmy & Lisa Hayden.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM Thursday, November 12, at Ellerbe First United Methodist Church with Rev. Elizabeth Polk officiating.