Thomas Guy Schoonover (1963 - 2019)
Service Information
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Abundant Life Church
Memorial service
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Obituary
HAMLET — Thomas Guy Schoonover, 55, 611 E. Hamlet Avenue, Hamlet, passed away unexpectedly at his residence Wednesday, August 21, 2019.

He was born in Sussex Co., NJ , November 16, 1963, son of Frank Schoonover, Sr. and Dolores Zemencsik Schoonover.

He was a member of Abundant Life Church, a veteran of the US Army, and a great carpenter; he made swings, birdhouse and beautiful wooden furniture. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 147, Rockingham-East Rockingham. His current duty was Post Service Officer. He was a member of of SAL, Son of the American Legion Squadron 147 Rockingham-East Rockingham.

Visitation will be held Sunday, August 25, 2019, at Abundant Life Church from 1:00-2:00 pm.

A Memorial Service will begin at 2:00 pm with Pastor Joe Wilkes officiating.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Frank Schoonover, Jr.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Swanner Schoonover of the home; son, Robby Bingham of Rockingham; two sisters, Terry Van Auken (Michael) and Mary Lou Schoonover; niece, Claire Van Auken; and nephew, Trevor Hartman.

Harrington Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Schoonover Family.

Published in Richmond County Daily Journal from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2019
