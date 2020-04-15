THOMAS H. CRAVEN, JR.

ROCKINGHAM — Thomas H. Craven, Jr., 59, of Rockingham passed away Friday, April 10, 2020 at his home. He was born July 17th, 1960 in Moore County, a son of the late Thomas Harold Craven, Sr. and Mary Blanche Thompson Black. The late William Marvin Black, Sr. also played a pivotal role in Thomas' life as his stepfather. In his younger years, Thomas worked for DeWitt Trucking as a mechanic and driver, and also served in important roles on the DeWitt racing NASCAR team. Thomas was the owner and operator of Craven Land Development for many years and also worked at JM Long Grading, a branch of Superior Cranes. Thomas served in the US Army for 6 years, and was proud to come from a long line of veterans. Thomas' true joy in life was being the best father to his three girls, and waiting for his first grandson's arrival. He was blessed to be celebrating nearly 15 years of happiness with his wife, Terry Davidson Craven, or as he'd say – his soulmate. Though his passing may have been sudden, Thomas always reminded his family that he loved his life, and felt as though he had lived to the fullest from day one.

Surviving are his wife, Terry Ann Davidson Craven of the home; Three daughters, Courtney Eury (Craig) of Southern Pines, Candace Craven of Denver, and Hannah Craven of Rockingham; His Brother, Barry Craven (Renea) of Ellerbe; His only Grandchild, Brodhi Eury (Courtney) of Southern Pines.

Due to COVID-19 a private graveside service will be held this week at Mt. Carmel Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Ellerbe.

Memorials may be made to AMVETS Post 316 P.O. Box 774 Rockingham, NC 28380.

Watson-King Funeral Home in Rockingham is serving the Craven family.