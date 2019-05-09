THOMAS JAY WALKER

HAMLET — Thomas Jay Walker, 56, of Hamlet passed away, Tuesday, May 7, 2019.

He was born in Richmond County, July 7, 1962, son of Carlton F. Walker, Jr. and Katherine Williams Walker.

He was a member of National Guard and previously worked at Sara Lee.

Visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, May 10, 2019, at Harrington Funeral Home.

A Graveside Service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Marks Creek Presbyterian Church Cemetery, with Rev. Ernie Walters officiating. Burial will follow.

He is survived by his children, Holly Marie Walker of Hamlet and Jared O'Neal of Rockingham; step-daughters, Krystal Phifer, Monica Povish and Jessica Povish all of Rockingham; brother, Marlin Lee Walker, Rockingham; sister Robin Gail Norby of Eagle River, Alaska; Special Friend, Kay McDonald Walker of Hamlet; and four grandchildren.

Harrington Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Walker Family.