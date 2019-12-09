THOMAS REID GARRETT CURRIE

ROCKINGHAM — Thomas (Tommy) Reid Garrett Currie, 64, passed away Sunday December 8, 2019.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 12, 2019 in the chapel at Watson-King Funeral Home in Rockingham. The family will receive friends after the service at the funeral home on Thursday.

Memorials may be made to Caring Hearts for Canines in Aberdeen, www.caringheartsforcanines.com or to Richmond County Hospice Haven, 1119 Hwy 1 North, Rockingham, NC 28379.