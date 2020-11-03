THOMAS V. PRUITT JR.

HAMLET — Thomas V. Pruitt Jr. 89 of Hamlet passed away Friday October 30, 2020. He was born in Chatham County Georgia, son of the late Thomas V. Pruitt Sr. and Hazel Snowdon Pruitt.

Mr. Pruitt work with the DMV as a license examiner in High Point and Winston Salem and then transferred to the Hearing Officer and was stationed in Hamlet where he worked 7 counties. He retired with 30 years' service.

He was a member of The Masonic Lodge and The order of the Eastern Star for many years.

He enjoyed time with his family and friends and raising and selling cockatiel at the flea market and local pet stores.

Thomas answered to many titles, The Bird man, The Judge, Friend, Daddy, Poppie and Honey to his wife of 59 years.

He was preceded in death by wife Barbara on May 26, 2020. They are now together forever, where he wanted to be, by her side always. A true love story that never ends.

A graveside service will be held Wednesday for close friends and family at Richmond County Memorial Park.

Surviving are his daughters Haven Simpson (George), Chris Shepherd (Todd); Grandchildren Jessica and Josh Simpson, Morgan and Lance Shepherd; great grand Holly Simpson. A niece and nephews. Thanks to caregivers, Linda Morrison, Leteka Chambers, Brenda McCaskill, Elizabeth Hinson, and Pam Williams. A special thanks to caregiver Lesha Bittle who cared for Mr. Pruitt like family, was always a phone call away and always there.

Mr. Pruitt was respected and loved by all who knew him. He will be missed and his memory cherished by all.

Memorials may be made to Community Home Care and Hospice 1791 E. Broad Ave Rockingham, N.C. 28379.

Watson-King Funeral Home in Hamlet is serving the Pruitt family.