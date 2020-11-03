1/1
THOMAS V. PRUITT JR.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share THOMAS's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

THOMAS V. PRUITT JR.

HAMLET — Thomas V. Pruitt Jr. 89 of Hamlet passed away Friday October 30, 2020. He was born in Chatham County Georgia, son of the late Thomas V. Pruitt Sr. and Hazel Snowdon Pruitt.

Mr. Pruitt work with the DMV as a license examiner in High Point and Winston Salem and then transferred to the Hearing Officer and was stationed in Hamlet where he worked 7 counties. He retired with 30 years' service.

He was a member of The Masonic Lodge and The order of the Eastern Star for many years.

He enjoyed time with his family and friends and raising and selling cockatiel at the flea market and local pet stores.

Thomas answered to many titles, The Bird man, The Judge, Friend, Daddy, Poppie and Honey to his wife of 59 years.

He was preceded in death by wife Barbara on May 26, 2020. They are now together forever, where he wanted to be, by her side always. A true love story that never ends.

A graveside service will be held Wednesday for close friends and family at Richmond County Memorial Park.

Surviving are his daughters Haven Simpson (George), Chris Shepherd (Todd); Grandchildren Jessica and Josh Simpson, Morgan and Lance Shepherd; great grand Holly Simpson. A niece and nephews. Thanks to caregivers, Linda Morrison, Leteka Chambers, Brenda McCaskill, Elizabeth Hinson, and Pam Williams. A special thanks to caregiver Lesha Bittle who cared for Mr. Pruitt like family, was always a phone call away and always there.

Mr. Pruitt was respected and loved by all who knew him. He will be missed and his memory cherished by all.

Memorials may be made to Community Home Care and Hospice 1791 E. Broad Ave Rockingham, N.C. 28379.

Watson-King Funeral Home in Hamlet is serving the Pruitt family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Richmond County Daily Journal from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved