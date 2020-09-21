TIMMONS EARL AYERS SR.

ROCKINGHAM — Timmons Earl Ayers, Sr., 82, passed away FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst. He was born January 9, 1938 in Florence County, SC a son of the late Everett and Evelyn McPherson Ayers.

He loved working and spent his last 20 years as owner and operator of Tri City Muffler on Mill Rd in Rockingham. Also he enjoyed spending his weekends at the beach house at Oak Island, NC.

He was preceded in death by siblings Emily Brown and Billy Ayers.

A private family memorial was held Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Watson-King Funeral Home Chapel in Rockingham. Burial followed at St. Paul United Methodist Church Cemetery.

Surviving, Wife Brenda Horne Ayers; Children, Timmons Earl Ayers, Jr. (Kim), Lynette Proulx (Charlie), Linda Harte (Nelson) AND Curtis Dwayne Ayers (Amanda); Grandchildren, Drew Ayers (Jenny), Corey Ayers (Keelah), Lesile Shuford (Joel), Lauren Sekas (Aaron), William Proulx (Bonnie), Ryan Cooke (Blake), Victoria Harte, Mallory Ayers, Ansley Ayers and Ashlyn Ayers; Great grandchildren, Aubrey and Caroline Ayers and Charlie and Cliff Proulx and Lucy Shuford; Sister-in-law Nancy Roberts.

The family would like to thank his Care Takers at Accordius Health of Aberdeen and Richmond Co. Hospice.

Memorials may be made to Richmond Co. Hospice, 1119 US Hwy. #1 N Rockingham, NC 28379.

Watson-King Funeral Home in Rockingham is serving the Ayers family.