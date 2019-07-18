ORLANDO, F.L. — Tina Louise Benson Skenes, 62, of Orlando, Florida (formerly of Richmond County) passed away on May 15, 2019 at her home under hospice care due to complications of multiple myeloma. She was born May 1956, in Richmond County, the daughter of the late Streetie and Louise Benson.

Tina was a 1974 graduate of RSHS. She was married to Tommy Hendrick of Hamlet from 1973 – 1979 and they have a daughter, Christina Marie. Tina was a dance teacher at The Karen Gibson School of Dance both in Rockingham and Laurinburg for many years before moving to Myrtle Beach.

Tina moved to Myrtle Beach in 1980 where she met Carl Skenes. They were married on December 8, 1980, at First Presbyterian Church in Rockingham. Tina was a talented performer, singing and dancing all over the Grand Strand. Tina continued to teach dance before partnering with friends in 1996 and opening their own studio - Elite Dance Centre.

Tina moved to Orlando in 1999 and began her rewarding career at Walt Disney World as Guest Talent Coordinator. For the next 19 years Tina recruited, screened, scheduled, mentored and performers that visited Disney to share their talent.

Tina is survived by her husband Carl E. Skenes, Jr. of Orlando; daughters Christy Croft of Carrboro, NC; Victoria Skenes, and Carl Edward Skenes, III both of Orlando; brother Rodney A. Benson of Lithonia, Georgia, and sister Victoria Benson Arick of Naples, Florida; grandchildren Mark Hendrick, Emily, Levi, and twins Benjamin & Hannah Croft, and one grandchild on the way.

A Celebration of Life service is planned for Saturday, July 20 at 11:00 a.m. at Ella's Ballroom, 503 Rockingham Road.