Tommie Strickland Taylor
TOMMIE STRICKLAND TAYLOR

HAMLET — Tommie Strickland Taylor, 100, of Hamlet departed this life on October 27, 2020 at home.

A public viewing will be held on Saturday, October 31, 2020 from 1 to 6 pm at Nelson Funeral Home, 1021 E. Washington Street, Rockingham, NC 28379.

A private funeral service will be held on Sunday, November 1, 2020.

Tommie worked as a domestic for several prominent families in Hamlet. She was a long-time member of First Baptist Church and always the caregiver for her family and others.

Tommie was preceded in death by her husband, Luther Thomas Taylor, and all of her siblings. She leaves to cherish her memory her children; Regonald (Donna) Taylor, Nadyne Taylor

Brown, Gregory Taylor, Sandra (James) Lewis, Wanda (Edward) McNair, a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Dobbins Heights Cemetary

Clean – up committee in care of Alexander Robinson, P. O. Box 852, Hamlet, NC 28345.



Published in Richmond County Daily Journal from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2020.
