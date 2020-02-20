TOMMY GENE TAYLOR

ROCKINGHAM — Mr. Tommy Gene Taylor, 72, of Rockingham, NC died Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Richmond Co. Hospice Haven, with his brothers by his side, of Alzheimer's Disease.

He was born January 30, 1948, the son of the late Dempsey W Taylor of Rockingham, NC.

Tommy was a Veteran of the US Navy during the Vietnam era, awarded with the Bronze Star for bravery.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Eastside cemetery with Richmond Co. Hospice Chaplain officiating with military honors.

Surviving is his mother, Joyce C Taylor of Rockingham, NC; Brothers, Charles Taylor (Cathy), Larry Taylor (Joanne) of North Myrtle Beach, SC, Michael Taylor ( Deborah) of Columbia SC, Danny Taylor Cherry Grove, SC and David Taylor(Tracy) of Ocean Isle NC. Tommy had five children, Britt Guardino, Bruce Guardino both of CA, Monica Meachum and husband Tony of Rockingham,Kim Martin of Greensboro and Allacin Duggans and husband Nash of Asheboro.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Richmond Co. Hospice, 1119 US Hwy. #1 N Rockingham, NC 28379. Watson-King Funeral Home in Rockingham is serving the Taylor family.