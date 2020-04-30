TONISHA WILLIAMS
TONISHA WILLIAMSROCKINGHAM — Mrs. Tonisha Williams, 46, died Tuesday, April 28, 2020. The family has chosen to honor Mrs. Williams with a Private (FAMILY ONLY) Service to be held, Saturday, May 2, 2020, 12 p.m. at Mt. Sinai Baptist Church, Rockingham, NC in accordance with COVID-19 guidelines. Public Viewing will be Friday, May 1, 2020 at Nelson Funeral Home from 11 a.m. -1 p.m.

Published in Richmond County Daily Journal from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020.
