MARTIN HAMLET — Mr. Troy Lee Martin, 82, Hamlet, died June 21, 2020 at Novant Huntersville Medical Center, Huntersville, NC. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time. Nelson Funeral Services are serving the family.



