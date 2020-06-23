Troy Lee Martin
TROY LEE MARTIN

HAMLET — Mr. Troy Lee Martin, 82, Hamlet, passed June 21, 2020 at Novant Huntersville Medical Center, Huntersville, NC. A Graveside Service is scheduled for 2pm, Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Beautiful Zion Freewill Baptist Church, Laurel Hill, NC in accordance with COVID-19 guidelines. A Public Viewing will be held Friday, June 26, 2020 from 12 until 4.



Published in Richmond County Daily Journal from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Nelson Funeral Services
302 N Bridges St
Hamlet, NC 28345
(910) 582-2062
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

