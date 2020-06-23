TROY LEE MARTIN
HAMLET — Mr. Troy Lee Martin, 82, Hamlet, passed June 21, 2020 at Novant Huntersville Medical Center, Huntersville, NC. A Graveside Service is scheduled for 2pm, Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Beautiful Zion Freewill Baptist Church, Laurel Hill, NC in accordance with COVID-19 guidelines. A Public Viewing will be held Friday, June 26, 2020 from 12 until 4.
Published in Richmond County Daily Journal from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.