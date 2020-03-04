TYLER ADAM WILLIAMS

HAMLET — Tyler Adam Williams, 25, of Hamlet passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020. He was born August 31, 1994 in Moore County, a son of Herman Adam Williams, Jr and Judy Smith Williams.

Tyler was a 2011 Richmond County Faith Academy graduate and 2019 Richmond Community College graduate with his Associates in Applied Science in Electric Utility Substation and Relay Technology. He was also Certified in Basic Power Systems. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, watching mixed martial arts, playing drums, learning about philosophy and worldly politics, but above all else he enjoyed spending time with his son Kaleb.

The family will receive friends Friday, March 6, 2020 from 12:30-2:00 P.M. at Watson-King Funeral Home in Hamlet prior to the graveside service at Richmond Co. Memorial Park.

A graveside service will be conducted Friday, March 6, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Richmond Co. Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel.

Surviving, a son, Kaleb Adam Williams of Hamlet; his parents, Adam and Judy Williams of Hamlet; a brother, Christopher Smith of San Antonio, TX; a sister, Alexandria Merriett and husband Mason of Jacksonville, NC; a brother, Noah Williams of Los Angeles, CA; paternal grandparents, Herman and Eleanor Williams of Hamlet; maternal grandmother, Frances Reneau of TX; and loving nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles.

Memorials may be made to Kaleb Adam Williams, Educational Fund in C/O North Carolina State Employee Credit Union. Watson-King Funeral Home in Hamlet is serving the Williams family.