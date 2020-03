VALERIE DENISE FOWLER WALL OSBORNE

VIRGINIA BEACH — Ms. Valerie Denise Fowler Wall Osborne, 62, of Virginia Beach, VA. and formerly of Rockingham, passed on March 14, 2020 in VA.

There will be a public viewing from 5 - 7pm at Mt. Pisgah AME Zion Ch. on Fri. March 20.

A private service will be held at the church on Sat at 11am.

McNeill Funeral Home is serving the Fowler-Osborne Family