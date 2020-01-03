VELMA LEE WALLER MCINNIS

NORMAN — Velma Lee Waller McInnis, 77 of Norman, passed away on January 1, 2020 at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital. Velma has joined her parents Tommy and Nettie Lee Waller, her brother Tonny, and her son Todd with her Lord and Savior.

She enjoyed a 54 year career as a farmer, with the love of her life, husband and partner John McInnis. Along with her devoted husband, she leaves behind two sons, Dale (Thomasa), and Johnny; daughter in law Shelia McInnis;four grandchildren Maxine Defoe (Ryne), Samantha McInnis, Ryan McInnis (fiancée Caitlin McCormick), and Luke McInnis; great granddaughter Charleigh McInnis; and her loving sisters, Joyce Carroll (Aubrey), Peggy Kilpatrick (Gregory), and Rosemary Merritt (Norwood).

Velma was a strong woman of tremendous faith with an abiding love for her family, her farm, her goats, and her dog, Heidi. Her kind and generous spirit touched all those who knew her, especially the families and children involved with the Richmond County Livestock Club. Watching these kids compete in goat shows across the state was one of her greatest pleasures.

Services honoring her memory will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Velma McInnis Nurse Aide Scholarship Fund at the Richmond Community College Foundation, PO Box 1189, Hamlet, NC 28345.

Services entrusted to Richard Boles Funeral Service.