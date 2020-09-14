VERA RIMMER CLAYTON

ROCKINGHAM — Vera Rimmer Clayton, 99, of 122 McDonald Drive, Rockingham, passed away Friday, September 11, 2020.

Born in Person County, Mrs. Clayton was the daughter of the late Raney Thomas and Luna B. Dunn Rimmer and wife of the late James Alexander Clayton. Mrs. Clayton was a devoted mother and grandmother and member of the Methodist faith.

In consideration of the health risks associated with the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the family will have a private graveside interment.

Mrs. Clayton is survived two children, Gary Paige Clayton, of Seattle, WA and Paula Clayton Haines, of Rockingham; five grandchildren, James Alexander Clayton, II, of Garner, Sara Haines Sturtevant, of Austin, TX, James Ledbetter Haines, Jr., of Raleigh, Martha Haines Cox, of Prosperity, SC and Hannah Steele Haines, of Salt Lake City, UT. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of your choice.