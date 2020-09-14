1/
VERA RIMMER CLAYTON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share VERA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

VERA RIMMER CLAYTON

ROCKINGHAM — Vera Rimmer Clayton, 99, of 122 McDonald Drive, Rockingham, passed away Friday, September 11, 2020.

Born in Person County, Mrs. Clayton was the daughter of the late Raney Thomas and Luna B. Dunn Rimmer and wife of the late James Alexander Clayton. Mrs. Clayton was a devoted mother and grandmother and member of the Methodist faith.

In consideration of the health risks associated with the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the family will have a private graveside interment.

Mrs. Clayton is survived two children, Gary Paige Clayton, of Seattle, WA and Paula Clayton Haines, of Rockingham; five grandchildren, James Alexander Clayton, II, of Garner, Sara Haines Sturtevant, of Austin, TX, James Ledbetter Haines, Jr., of Raleigh, Martha Haines Cox, of Prosperity, SC and Hannah Steele Haines, of Salt Lake City, UT. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of your choice.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Richmond County Daily Journal from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved