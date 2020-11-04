VERONICA MILIOTI GREENE

ROCKINGHAM — Veronica Milioti Greene, 57, of Rockingham, passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020, at her home. She was born December 4, 1962 in Queens, NY, a daughter of the late Julius and Virginia Milioti. She moved from New York to North Carolina when she was a teenager with family. She attended Richmond Senior High and graduated Richmond Community College with a degree in Office Systems Technology.

Ms. Greene, employed with Trinity Manufacturing, Inc., as an administrative assistant. She truly loved being a part of the Trinity work family.

Deeply rooted in her Christianity, she greatly valued her work and church family for many years as a member of First Assembly of God, and later, Kings Gate. Veronica was a prayerful warrior of great faith and integrity. She loved her Savior Jesus Christ and shared her faith with all.

She is survived by three daughters, Vanna, and husband, Bryan Lee, Emily Greene, and Lacy Greene; a brother, Vincent Milioti, wife, Kelly; and sister, Gingie Pihl, husband, Gordan. Two grandsons, Liam and Finn Lee, and a host of beloved nieces and nephews.

Veronica enjoyed to crochet, game night, Raiders sport events with family, and Hallmark movies. She touched the lives and hearts with her unconditional love, generosity, and kindness of so many who came to know Veronica. But above everything, she was most proud of her role as Garamie, to her beloved grandson, Liam.

A graveside service will be conducted Friday, November 6, 2020, at 2:00 P.M. at Richmond Co. Memorial Park with Rev. Gene Alexander officiating. A face mask is required and continue to practice social distancing.

The family would like extend their gratitude & thank the Trinity workplace for their love and continued support of Veronica during her time of illness.

