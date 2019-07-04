VICTOR HUGO FARIES, SR.

HAMLET — USMC Capt. (Retired) Victor Hugo Faries, Sr., 89, of Hamlet passed away July 2, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born Oct. 10, 1929 in Lincolnton, Capt. Faries was the son of Major Boyce Faries, Sr., and Nora Williamson Faries. After graduating from Hamlet High school in 1948, he volunteered to serve his country.

A veteran of both the Korean and Vietnam Wars, Capt. Faries was in the US Marine Corps from 1948 to 1978.

Forced to retire early for medical reasons, he was discharged with full honors in 1978. Having to retire from the Marines was one of his saddest experiences.

Capt. Faries was a courageous and loyal marine, as well as a committed and loving husband and father. While stationed in Puerto Rico, he met and later married Ruth Dina Casanova in 1959. They shared fifty-nine wonderful years together raising their two children throughout the United States, in places as far away as Boston, San Diego, and Honolulu. After his retirement, he returned with his family to Hamlet, where he resided until his death.

Active in civilian life, Victor served his community as a member of the Hamlet City Council for sixteen years, from 1981 to 1997. Guided by one of his many seeing-eye dogs, he was often seen walking by himself to Birmingham's Drugstore to meet his friends and making the long trek back home. Victor became an avid ham radio operator, maintaining the many connections he had forged across the world. After Ruth's death, Victor married Gloria Gillis, a loving and loyal wife who gave him many happy days, taking the best care of him until his death.

Victor's greatest show of courage was in refusing to be limited by his blindness. Undaunted, he fearlessly took up woodworking as a hobby. He often could be found in his garage making furniture with his circular saw without an injury; the credence tables in the St. James Catholic Church sanctuary were made by him. His determination to overcome the loss of his sight, as well as his love and devotion to his family, was the cornerstone of his life and a great inspiration to all who knew him. He honored "Semper Fi" until the end.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Boyce and Nora; his wife, Ruth; his sisters, Frances Faries McCaskill and Sarah Faries Lassiter; and brother, William Scott Faries.

He is survived by his wife, Gloria Gillis Faries of the Home; his daughter, Rebecca (Becky) Faries Gonet and her husband, Ned, of Raleigh; his son, Victor Hugo Faries, Jr., of Salisbury; his stepchildren, Crystal Patterson, of Hamlet, Jeannie Beachum and husband, Douglas, of Hamlet and Jesse Sheppard of Rockingham and his wife, Sarah; his two grandchildren, Victor Fernando Faries and his wife, Mariah, of Jacksonville; and Kathryn (Katie) Faries of Salisbury; his step grandchildren, Lee Junior Driggers, of Rockingham; Dallas Driggers of Wadesboro; Landon Driggers, of Rockingham, Robert Timothy Sheppard, Kaylee Sheppard, and Nathaniel Sheppard, all of Rockingham; and great grandson, Damien, of Salisbury; his brother, Major Boyce Faries, Jr., of Hamlet; his sister, Rebecca Faries Williams of Rockingham; and many other loving family members and friends near and far.

A celebration of his life, with full military honors provided by the USMC, will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at the First Presbyterian Church of Hamlet. Visitation is from 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. before the service.

Burial will be at Richmond Memorial Park following the service.

The family will be receiving friends at the home of his sister, Becky Williams, 2603 Old Aberdeen Road, Rockingham.

Flowers and donations may be sent to Richmond County Hospice or the .

Special thanks to the staff at Richmond County Hospice.

