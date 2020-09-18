1/1
VIRGINIA DALE (HONEYCUTT) THOMAS
VIRGINIA DALE HONEYCUTT THOMAS

ROCKINGHAM — Virginia Dale Honeycutt Thomas of Rockingham, passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020 at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst. She was the daughter of A. T. Honeycutt and Hazel Ray Honeycutt and was born in Anson County, NC. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her sisters Patty Brooks and Donna Graves.

Her family was her main love as she was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, mother-in-law, aunt and friend. Dale was a devoted and practicing Christian who treated everyone she met with God's Love.

Surviving are her husband of over 50 years, Randy Thomas; son Rand and wife Sharon; grandson Brayden Thomas; sisters, Janice Hodges of Hamlet, Carol Lynn McCaskill of Asheville and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The family will have a private graveside service.

Carter Funeral Home is assisting the Thomas Family.



Published in Richmond County Daily Journal from Sep. 18 to Sep. 19, 2020.
