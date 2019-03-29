Obituary
Virginia Ellerbe

ROCKINGHAM — Funeral services for Mrs. Virginia Ellerbe, 67, of Rockingham, who died Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at her residence, will be conducted at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Philadelphia United Methodist Church in Rockingham with Rev. Daniel C. Scott officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

She is survived by a son; Sidney Fletcher, of Great Mills, Maryland, two daughters; Tina Griffin and Melinda Ellerbe both of Rockingham; a brother Iris Fletcher, Jr., two sisters; Della Little and Debra Fletcher both of Rockingham. Tally Watson Funeral Services is serving the family.
Published in Richmond County Daily Journal from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2019
