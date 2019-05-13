VIRGINIA FAYE TRASK

HAMLET — Mrs. Virginia Faye Trask, 79, of Hamlet, went to be with her Lord, Thursday, May 9, 2019, at Autumn Care in Marshville.

Virginia was born in Fayetteville on Aug. 23, 1939, daughter of James Donald McArthur and Maggie Faircloth McArthur.

She was a wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend; as her family always came first; but her side job was a teacher assistant for 14 yrs. at Fairview Heights School, Hamlet. Her faith was an important part of her life as well, she was a member of Fellowship United Methodist Church, Hamlet.

Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Fellowship United Methodist Church, Monday, May 13, 2019; the Funeral will begin at 2 p.m. with Rev. Dave Amon and Rev. Sonny Diggs officiating. Burial will follow at Richmond Memorial Park, Rockingham.

At other times the family will meet at the home of her daughter, Wanda Auman, 306 Entwistle Street, Hamlet.

Virginia was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert Douglas "Doug" Trask, Sr. and two brothers; and three sisters.

Survivors include her daughters, Teresa T. Allen of Hamlet and Wanda T. Auman (Chris) of Hamlet; son, Robert D. "Bert" Trask, Jr. (Ovidean) of Pinebluff; seven grandchildren, Seth Stogner, Colby Leithner (Alyssa), Kirk Leithner, Alex Auman, Colt Auman (Katelynn Davis), Chris Wheeler and Brandon Wheeler; five great grandchildren, Nate, Scarlet and Sue Ellen Wheeler, and Nathan and Nolan Leithner; sister-in-law, Dot McArthur of Richmond, VA; Brother and sister-in-law, Wade and Barbara Trask of Greenville; and many nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made in Virginia's memory to: Fellowship United Methodist Church, 1200 McDonald Avenue, Hamlet, NC 28345

Harrington Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Trask Family.